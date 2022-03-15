18-year-old from Virginia faces rape and abduction charges

Ivan Velasquez allegedly got into a girl's bedroom through an unlocked window and sexually assaulted her.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Editors Note: Some of the details in this story might be disturbing to readers. Viewer Discretion Advised.

An 18-year-old man from Prince William County is facing serious charges after he allegedly climbed into a teens bedroom and sexually assaulted the juvenile teen.

On March 12, just after 10 a.m. Prince William County Police went to a home in Woodbridge, Virginia, to investigate a reported sexual assault, police said in a release.

A juvenile teen reported to police that earlier that morning she was sexually assaulted by an acquaintance, identified as the 18-year-old Ivan Velasquez, according to officials.

An investigation found that Velasquez entered the victim’s bedroom through an unlocked window. While inside the room, he grabbed the victim by the neck and sexually assaulted her, according to police.

!!DISTURBING DETAILS WARNING!!

Velasquez then left the bedroom taking the victim's phone. When the juvenile teen followed him to get her phone, the accused grabbed her and forced her into his vehicle before driving to his home, according to a press release.

Velasquez then forced the victim from his vehicle and into his bedroom, where he again grabbed the victim by the neck before sexually assaulting her a second time, a police report says.

According to Prince William County Police, eventually Velasquez drove the teen victim back to her home. She then was able to tell a family what had just happened, and police were called.

On March 12 Velasquez was arrested and charged with two counts of rape, one count of strangulation, one count of abduction and other charges.