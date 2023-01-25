x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Man shot multiple times in Greenbelt, police say

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.
Credit: WUSA9

GREENBELT, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was shot several times Tuesday night in Greenbelt, Maryland. Greenbelt Police Department officers are still searching for a suspect in this case.

Officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 5800 block of Cherrywood Lane, near the intersection of Cherrywood Terrace and Breezewood Court, around 6:15 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a 25-year-old man shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The severity of his injuries was not made public. His current condition is not known at this time.

Police are still investigating to learn what led up to the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made in this case and investigators have not released a detailed description of a suspect.

Anyone who may have information about this shooting is asked to contact Greenbelt Police at (301) 474-7200.

Related Articles

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

More Videos

In Other News

Could Maryland adopt a four-day workweek?

Before You Leave, Check This Out