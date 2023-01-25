Man shot multiple times in Greenbelt, police say

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.

GREENBELT, Md. — Police are investigating after a man was shot several times Tuesday night in Greenbelt, Maryland. Greenbelt Police Department officers are still searching for a suspect in this case.

Officers were called to a report of a shooting in the 5800 block of Cherrywood Lane, near the intersection of Cherrywood Terrace and Breezewood Court, around 6:15 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a 25-year-old man shot multiple times. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The severity of his injuries was not made public. His current condition is not known at this time.

Police are still investigating to learn what led up to the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made in this case and investigators have not released a detailed description of a suspect.