Armed carjacking suspects arrested after leading police on a chase through DC

A police pursuit began on E Street and ended on C Street Northwest on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON — Two people are in custody after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday.

Detectives claim the pursuit started on E Street and ended on C Street, Northwest.

The chase began when U.S. Capitol Police officers said they spotted a white sedan believed to be affiliated with several armed carjackings in a neighboring county. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the sedan, but the driver sped off, leading police on a chase.

Detectives say the driver ended up clipping a patrol car and crashing into another, ultimately ending the pursuit. Police say the driver and a passenger bailed out of the car and were captured by officers shortly after.

One officer was injured during this incident, but police do not believe the injury is serious. Investigators say the suspects were not injured during this incident.

Police have not yet revealed the identities of either of the people arrested nor the officer who was injured.

One gun was recovered at the scene, according to a news release. Detectives have not said who the gun belongs too or if it was used during the suspected carjackings.

