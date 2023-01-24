Police search for shooting suspect mistakenly released from jail

Alexandria Police are searching for 27-year-old Brian Wordell Morris Jr., who has been missing for four days since his mistaken release from jail.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police in Alexandria, Virginia and Prince George's County, Maryland are putting out a warning to communities to be on the lookout for a shooting suspect who was mistakenly released from jail.

Alexandria Police sent out a press release Tuesday morning alerting the public that they were searching for 27-year-old Brian Wordell Morris Jr.

Morris was initially taken into police custody on Jan. 20 in connection to a shooting on Jan. 15 in the 4600 block of Duke street. Police say Morris was identified as a suspect in the shooting of a 22-year-old man who was treated for multiple injuries following the shooting, and expected to recover.

After Morris was taken into custody, he was mistakenly released from a Prince George's County jail on the same day. He has been missing since, and police are still searching for him.