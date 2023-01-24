Police search for shooting suspect mistakenly released from jail

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police in Alexandria, Virginia and Prince George's County, Maryland are putting out a warning to communities to be on the lookout for a shooting suspect who was mistakenly released from jail.
Alexandria Police sent out a press release Tuesday morning alerting the public that they were searching for 27-year-old Brian Wordell Morris Jr.
Morris was initially taken into police custody on Jan. 20 in connection to a shooting on Jan. 15 in the 4600 block of Duke street. Police say Morris was identified as a suspect in the shooting of a 22-year-old man who was treated for multiple injuries following the shooting, and expected to recover.
After Morris was taken into custody, he was mistakenly released from a Prince George's County jail on the same day. He has been missing since, and police are still searching for him.
Police are asking that anyone who has any information about Morris' whereabouts contact Detective John Bratelli at 703-746-6699 or email him at John.Brattelli@Alexandriava.gov. Tips -- which can remain anonymous -- can also be made at the non-emergency line at 703-746-4444.
