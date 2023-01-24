Woodbridge 7-Eleven has liquor license revoked in response to area crime

A shopping center at the intersection of Route 1 and Prince William County Parkway has seen an uptick in crime according to the Woodbridge Supervisor.

Example video title will go here for this video

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — An uptick in crime is sparking change to a shopping center at the intersection of Route 1 and Prince William Parkway.

In just the past week, there's been a stabbing and a fatal shooting. Both were in or near the parking lot of the 7-Eleven.

"I think we've definitely seen more violent crimes in that particular area," said Woodbridge Supervisor Margaret Franklin.

She told WUSA9 they've been working on some solutions to deter crime in the area for several months. Last week, Franklin announced the following changes:

• The Prince William County Police Department has been monitoring the area surrounding Richmond Highway and Prince William Parkway and has agreed to install cameras in the areas where recent activity has occurred.

• The Prince William County Police Department will provide additional patrols for this area and has collaborated with the property owner to ensure "No Trespassing" signs have been placed behind the 7-Eleven. This step allows police to enforce the County's no trespassing ordinance.

• Prince William County Public Schools, which has purchased the property behind the 7-Eleven, has agreed to trim the tree lines for better visibility from Prince William Parkway - providing greater visibility to deter criminal activity.

• Prince William County Public Schools has agreed to put up lights behind the 7-Elevn to help deter criminal activity.

• The Homeless population has been offered services through the Prince William County Social Services Department and relocated.

"The 7-Eleven has had several incidents in front and behind, but we've had several incidents just on that block. So, we need to make sure we're putting measures in place that can solve the overall issue instead of one particular business," Franklin said.

On Friday, the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Board revoked the 7-Eleven's liquor license, according to Supervisor Franklin.

Through the document, we've learned they're accused of not taking enough safety measures to prevent crime outside of their business. The document cites the recent stabbing and the deadly shooting last week. It also refers to a deadly shooting in July and one in October of 2022.

"It's troubling and concerning to me, we need to figure out how to identify our vulnerable communities and figure out how to get them services and resources to prevent them from going down a path where they're involved in criminal activity," said Supervisor Franklin.