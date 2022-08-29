Former Waldorf school track coach, son of principal indicted for sexually abusing a former student

Officers were made aware of an allegation in June 2022 that there was alleged misconduct between Jason Roberts and a former Westlake High School student.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — A Grand Jury in Charles County, Maryland indicted 32-year-old Jason Roberts of North Carolina for allegedly sexually abusing a minor.

According to officials, Roberts was a volunteer high school track coach at Westlake High School from 2017 and June 2022. Officers were made aware of an allegation in June of this year that there was alleged misconduct between Roberts and a former Westlake High School student.

Roberts is also the son of current Westlake Principal Diane Roberts, according to Charles County Public Schools.

"Ms. Roberts is fully cooperating with all CCPS administrative protocols," the school system announced in a letter to the community.

After an investigation from the Charles County Sherriff's Office, officials reported the case to the Charles County State's Attorney's Office. Following this, Roberts was indicted by a Grand Jury for sexual abuse of a minor, and a criminal summons was issued, according to officials.

No additional information has been provided about this case. Officials say the invention is ongoing.

"CCPS does not condone any inappropriate conduct between staff, volunteers or any other adults affiliated with the school system and students," the school system continued in their letter to the community.

"Anytime a report is shared with us about alleged misconduct, whether it involves students and/or staff, it is provided to police for investigation. Any CCPS staff member, including volunteer coaches, must undergo a background screening and complete required training including courses on sexual harassment and child abuse. CCPS also randomly screens all employees within a three-year period to ensure background checks on file with the school system are current."

The superintendent in the letter went on to confirm that the district is planning to host a parent/community meeting regarding the allegations at a later date and that details will be shared with community members later this week.