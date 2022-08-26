Father, stepmother arrested for 5-year-old's death, police say

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on Aug. 23, 2022, before the pair were arrested.
A father and stepmother of a 5-year-old girl are now facing charges related to the child's death in Capitol Heights.
Officials reported earlier this week that 5-year-old Pradeline Delinois was found unresponsive and taken to a D.C. hospital for help. Pradeline died from injuries due to blunt force trauma, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in D.C. The Prince George's County Police Department [PGPD] began investigating Pradeline's death as a homicide.
Days later, PGPD arrested Pradeline's father Pradel Delinois, 44, and stepmother Ornelie Charles, 42, in connection to her death.
In a press release Friday, PGPD said they believe the 5-year-old was injured while in the care of Delinois and Charles. Both have been charged with child abuse resulting in death and neglect of a minor. Charles faces an additional charge of assault.
WUSA9 spoke with neighbors after officers found Pradeline, who said the child lived with her father and stepmother, along with a sister and infant child. It is unclear who those siblings are staying with now.
Anyone with information is asked to call the PGPD Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the P3 Tips app.
