Alexandria man to spend 4 life sentences plus 36 years in prison for sexually assaulting children at daycare

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of sexually abusing children at a Fairfax daycare for years.

The investigation into Elwood Thomas began in 2019 when a victim told police they were abused by Thomas between 2008 and 2009. The then 35-year-old already had a record, having previously been convicted in 2013 for a similar sexual assault incident that occurred in 2002.

For the 2002 assault, Thomas was sentenced to eight years in prison with seven suspended and 20 years probation. He was on active probation and listed as a registered sex offender when he began abusing more victims at Happyland Daycare in Fairfax County.

Fairfax County Police told WUSA9 in 2019 that the in-home daycare was run by a family member. The daycare watched over children between 8 weeks and 12 years old.

While investigating the 2019 abuse claim, detectives also reopened the 2012 case. While re-interviewing people, police identified two more victims.

Thomas is believed to have abused at least three children between 2006 and 2012.

Thomas was arrested and convicted on two counts of rape, four counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of object sexual penetration in 2021. On Friday, Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano announced that Thomas was sentenced to four life sentences plus 36 years in prison.

“We asked that Mr. Thomas be sentenced to life in prison because of his abhorrent history of sexually abusing children,” Descano said. “My thoughts are with these children and their families as they begin the journey of healing.”

