Man accused of sexually assaulting 2 victims over a span of 12 years in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A man is wanted in Prince William County for sexual assaults that happened over a span of 12 years. According to police, one of the victims was a family member.

Detectives with the Prince William County Police Department started an investigation on Aug. 25 after receiving a report of a sexual assault that happened at multiple locations in Woodbridge between Dec. 2009 and Sept. 2020. Through an initial investigation, it was determined that a female victim, who was between six to 16 years of age during the time of the incidents, was sexually assaulted by a family member identified as 46-year-old Jose Adam Perez Nieto.

As the investigation continued, officers determined that Nieto was accused of sexually assaulting a second female, who was 13 to 15 years old, between March 2019 and March 2021 in Woodbridge.

Both victims recently reported the incidents to police. After the investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Nieto charging him with two counts of rape, three counts of aggravated sexual battery, and one count of forcible sodomy.

Officers attempted to locate him and serve the warrants, but were unsuccessful.