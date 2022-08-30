Sewage overflow in Howard County leads to precautionary health alert

The sewage overflow was estimated to be 60,000 total gallons.

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — The Howard County Health Department has issued a precautionary health alert after there was a sewage overflow on Sunday.

According to the health department, the overflow, which started on Aug. 28, happened at the Waverly Wastewater Pump Station, located on Dorchester Way, in Woodstock.

"The overflow was contained in a nearby dried-up retention pond, and was estimated to be 60,000 total gallons, with 30,000 gallons pumped back out and retrieved from the pond," a spokesperson said.

The leak from the force main was repaired on Monday by 8:30 a.m.

Cautionary signage has been posted around the area of the retention pond as a part of the sanitation measures being taken. The signs will remain visible for around 30 days.

The Maryland Department of the Environment was notified about the overflow which resulted in the precautionary health alert.

Contact Howard County's Bureau of Utilities for any general information regarding the overflow, click here for contact information.