Firefighter dies after two-alarm fire in Frederick County

Chief Coe said Captain Joshua Laird has been a member of Frederick County Fire for more than 21 years.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — A firefighter died in Frederick County after trying to help extinguish a two-alarm fire Wednesday evening.

According to Frederick County Fire Chief Tom Coe, the fire started at a home in the 9500 block of Ball Road just before 5 p.m.

While trying to help extinguish the flames, Captain Joshua Laird suddenly sent a mayday signal for help. Crews worked to extricate Laird from the fire. He was taken to a nearby hospital for help where he died.

Chief Coe said Laird had been a member of Frederick County Fire for more than 21 years.

"The void that he leaves behind will never be filled," said Coe.

Career Firefighters Association of Frederick County, MD Local 3666 remembered Laird on their Facebook page Wednesday night asking for others to keep Captain Laird's family in their thoughts and prayers as they mourn the loss of their colleague.

The cause of death has not been released at this time. Detectives with the department are investigating.

Officials have not said what caused the fire.

