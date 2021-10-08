Lightning strike causes apartment fire in Germantown

As the flames grew, the fire was upgraded to two-alarm and more crews were requested.

GERMANTOWN, Md. — A lightning strike caused a two-alarm fire in Germantown Tuesday evening, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

The apartment on Millhaven Place caught fire just after 5 p.m. As the flames grew, the fire was upgraded to two-alarm and more crews were requested.

According to a tweet from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesman Pete Piringer, Millhaven Place, off Cloppers Mill Road, and some lanes of Great Seneca Highway near Cloppers Mill Road are closed as crews work to extinguish the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time. There is no word how long the roadways may be closed.

Several counties across the DMV were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning early Tuesday evening, as storms brought strong wind gusts and rain to the region.

