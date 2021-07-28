Multiple residential buildings evacuated after a gas leak in Northeast, DC Fire says

The gas leak is in the 900 block of 6th Street, Northeast.

WASHINGTON — A major gas leak in the 900 block of 6th Street, Northeast, has led D.C. Fire and EMS to evacuate multiple residential buildings because of the high levels of natural gas, said the department in a statement on Twitter.

DC Fire and EMS and D.C. Police vehicles are blocking traffic that may want to travel through the area as firefighters and gas line workers try to fix the leak.

Multiple cars have been moved in that area so that gas workers can get to the leak, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

No further information has been released by D.C. officials.

