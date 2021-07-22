2-alarm fire burning in trash transfer station in Northeast DC

DC Fire and EMS said 20 units and 100 firefighters are trying to get the fire under control.

WASHINGTON — Crews are attempting to extinguish a two-alarm fire at a trash transfer station in Northeast DC.

According to a tweet from DC Fire and EMS, the fire sparked in the 3200 block of Benning Road NE with a "large volume" of trash burning inside the transfer station.

"#DCsBravest are operating in a defensive mode attacking the fire with large streams, including out aerial tower," DC Fire and EMS tweeted.

DC FEMS said 20 units and 100 firefighters are trying to get the fire under control.

All employees of the trash transfer station are accounted for, according to DC Fire and EMS.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story, more details will be added as they become available.

Update 2nd Alarm fire 3200 Benning Rd NE. #DCsBravest are operating in a defensive mode attacking the fire with large streams, including our aerial tower. All employees are confirmed accounted for. This will be extended operation. pic.twitter.com/Q4WUSLahGG — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 22, 2021

