2-alarm fire sends smoke billowing from Southwest DC building

Firefighters extinguished a fire on the roof of a building that will be Metro's future headquarters.

WASHINGTON — Fire crews in D.C. quickly extinguished a fire on the roof of a building under construction in the area of 7th and D Streets Southwest.

Black smoke was seen coming from the roof of the building around 11 a.m. Thursday morning. Firefighters called a second alarm to get more crews to respond and bring the fire under control.

D.C. Fire and EMS said in a tweet that the fire appeared to be contained to the roof, and firefighters had gained access to the roof. About 20 units and 100 firefighters responded to the scene.

D.C. Fire Department Public Information Officer Vito Maggiolo said a construction employee was on the roof of the building. Maggiolo said the employee was not in immediate danger, and they were brought to safety.

DC Fire and EMS said in a tweet Thursday that the majority of the fire was quickly knocked down, and they were working to make sure the fire did not extend to any other floors of the building and putting out hot spots.

The fire was fully extinguished around 11:20 a.m. according to DC Fire and EMS. The fire was confined to roofing material only, firefighters said. No injuries were reported.

The building where the fire happened is the future headquarters of Metro, officials said in a statement.