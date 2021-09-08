x
Maryland

Police: Man, woman shot near a shopping center in Prince George's County

Two adults were shot today one woman in a parking lot and a second male who walked to the hospital in Prince Georges County.
Credit: Tom Kopinia
An adult woman and man were shot at 800 block of Southern Ave in MD

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Two people were found shot in Prince Georges County on Monday near a shopping center off of Southern Avenue, according to the county's police department in a statement to WUSA9. 

Prince Georges's County Police said that officers were called to the 800 block of Southern Ave after a woman was shot in that area. She had injuries that PGPD said were considered nonlife-threatening.

A second victim, a man, showed up at a local hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound, police said. He has injuries that are also believed to be nonlife-threatening. 

Prince Georges County Police stated that the police department will be looking for camera footage involving this incident. 

As stated by Officer Lester of the Prince Georges County Police, the police department is not aware of any relationship between the two victims that were shot today. Multiple businesses open during the time of the shooting. 

This comes after a weekend where more than 20 people were shot across the DMV area.

