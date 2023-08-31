Deadly wrong-way crash involving Greyhound bus closes Route 32 in Howard Co.

​The driver of the Greyhound and 17 passengers were taken to local hospital for treatment for their injuries.

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A wrong-way crash involving a Greyhound bus has left a man dead early Thursday morning in Howard County.

Officers with the Howard County Police Department responded around 3:25 a.m. to Route 32, in the area of I-95, after a report of the two-vehicle collision. Through an initial investigation, they were able to learn that a Greyhound bus carrying 38 passengers was traveling eastbound on Route 32 when it collided with a Buick Enclave. The driver of the Buick was driving in the wrong direction at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He has not been identified at this time.

The driver of the Greyhound and 17 passengers were taken to local hospital for treatment for their injuries. According to the police department, none of them have serious injuries and are expected to recover.

As of 6:40 a.m., due to the crash investigation, all of the eastbound lanes on Route 32 are currently closed at I-95.

The investigation in the crash is active and ongoing.