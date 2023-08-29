2 Topgolf employees shot, injured in Germantown

At the time of the shooting, the suspect, identified as a 25-year-old man, was wearing a white shirt and black jeans.

GERMANTOWN, Md. — Two employees at Topgolf are suffering from injuries after an overnight shooting at the Germantown location.

Authorities with the Montgomery County Police Department confirmed to WUSA9 that the call for the shooting came in just after midnight on Tuesday. They then responded to the Topgolf, located on Century Boulevard, off of Germantown Road. The location was set to close at midnight.

Both of the Topgolf employees have been confirmed to be men. They were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. The condition of the two men are unknown at this time, along with the severity of their injuries.

The suspect in the case has not been arrested, but police have a description for the person of interest. At the time of the shooting, the suspect, identified as a 25-year-old man, was wearing a white shirt and black jeans. He was also carrying a gun with him.

The investigation into the case is still active and ongoing. Anyone who may have information about the case is asked to call Montgomery County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

