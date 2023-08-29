1 person killed in crash involving dirt bike in Lanham

Police said the driver of the vehicle was not injured in the crash.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — An investigation is underway after a two-vehicle crash involving a dirt bike left one person dead Monday night in Prince George's County.

Around 8:45 p.m., officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the intersection of Lanham Severn Road and Main Street in Lanham after receiving a report of a crash in the area involving a vehicle and a dirt bike.

The driver and passenger that was on the dirt bike were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries. The passenger was pronounced dead a short time later. No further information has been released about the condition of the driver of the dirt bike at this time.

The driver of the car was not injured in the crash, according to police.

No information has been released about the identities of the people involved in the collision, this includes their ages and names.

The investigation into the crash is active and ongoing. Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the collision.