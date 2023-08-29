Moped driver killed in Prince George's County crash

Investigators say the driver of the sedan remained at the scene and is cooperating with them.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department are investigating a crash that left one man dead Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Columbia Park Road, in Greater Landover, around 7:30 a.m. after receiving a report of a vehicle crash. The crash involved a moped and a sedan.

The driver of the moped, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. No additional information has been released about the victim, this includes his name and age.

Investigators say the driver of the sedan remained at the scene and is cooperating with them. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.