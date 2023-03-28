1 dead, 3 injured after shooting outside of Hyattsville gentlemen's club

Once at the scene, police found four victims - three men and one woman.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — One person has been killed and three other people have been injured in an early morning shooting outside of a gentlemen's club in Hyattsville, according to police.

Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the club named Area Code, previously called Mustang's, located on Chillum Road, around 12:40 a.m. after a report of a shooting. Once at the scene, they found four victims - three men and one woman.

The four victims were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries, one of which was in critical condition. The critically injured man was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the other three victims are in stable condition, police said.

The man that died from the shooting has not been identified, this includes his name and age.

#BREAKING 4 people shot outside this gentlemen’s club in Hyattsville. Police confirmed one man died. Right now police are still searching for evidence. No word on a suspect at this time. pic.twitter.com/SINtQDwiWn — Randi Ayala (@RandiAyalaTV) March 28, 2023

Officers are reviewing surveillance footage to determine a possible suspect and motive as they continue to investigate the homicide. If anyone has any information, they are asked to please call Prince George's County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS