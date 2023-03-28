2 suspects wanted for armed robberies in Northeast DC

One of the suspects would show a handgun during the interaction and demand the victim's property.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating suspects and a vehicle involved in multiple armed robberies in Northeast D.C. on Saturday.

According to detectives, in each of the three incidents that happened the suspects approached the victim. One of the suspects would show a handgun during the interaction and demand the victim's property. The victim would comply with demands and then the suspects would leave the location in a vehicle.

Here's the location of the three armed robberies:

Around 11:25 a.m., on Minnesota Avenue Northeast, nearby Blaine Street Northeast.

Around 11:30 a.m., on Benning Road Northeast, nearby where it intersects with Minnesota Avenue Northeast.

Close to 2:30 p.m., on Minnesota Avenue Northeast, nearby Blaine Street, where the first offense happened.

*Updated with Video* MPD seeks suspects and a vehicle in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred yesterday in the Sixth District.



Have info? Call 202-727-9099/text 50411.



Release: https://t.co/RoQ3RZSot2 pic.twitter.com/2flWAIyxiY — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) March 27, 2023

The suspects and the suspect vehicle, described as a silver 2016 Hyundai sedan with Maryland tags 9DB4914, were captured by a surveillance camera, they can be seen here: