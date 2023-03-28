2 suspects wanted for armed robberies in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help locating suspects and a vehicle involved in multiple armed robberies in Northeast D.C. on Saturday.
According to detectives, in each of the three incidents that happened the suspects approached the victim. One of the suspects would show a handgun during the interaction and demand the victim's property. The victim would comply with demands and then the suspects would leave the location in a vehicle.
Here's the location of the three armed robberies:
- Around 11:25 a.m., on Minnesota Avenue Northeast, nearby Blaine Street Northeast.
- Around 11:30 a.m., on Benning Road Northeast, nearby where it intersects with Minnesota Avenue Northeast.
- Close to 2:30 p.m., on Minnesota Avenue Northeast, nearby Blaine Street, where the first offense happened.
The suspects and the suspect vehicle, described as a silver 2016 Hyundai sedan with Maryland tags 9DB4914, were captured by a surveillance camera, they can be seen here:
Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
