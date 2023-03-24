1 dead after shooting near Mechanicsville bar and liquor store

Upon arrival, authorities found one victim close by the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. — A homicide investigation is underway in St. Mary's County, Maryland, after a person was found shot to death nearby a bar early Friday morning.

Deputies with the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office responded to the parking lot of Big Dogs Paradise Bar Grille and Liquor Store, located on Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, around 1:15 a.m. after receiving a report of shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, authorities found one victim close by the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified, this includes their age, name, and gender.

No motive or suspect information has been released by authorities at this time regarding the deadly shooting.

The sheriff's office's Criminal Investigations Division says the investigation is ongoing, but additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.