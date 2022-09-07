Over 50 years later | 71-year-old arrested for murder of Montgomery Co. sheriff captain

As of Sept. 2022, Deputy Sheriff Captain Hall’s case is the oldest cold case solved by the Montgomery County Department of Police.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Over 50 years later, a 71-year-old has been arrested in New York for the murder of a Montgomery County sheriff captain, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

On the night of Oct. 23, 1971, police officers were called to the Manor Country Club, located in Rockville, after receiving a report that a man was lying face down in the parking lot. At the scene, Montgomery County Special Deputy Sheriff Captain James Tappen Hall was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He died three days later in the hospital due to his injuries.

It is believed the fatal shooting happened in response to Hall interrupting a residential burglary in progress.

Detectives with the Cold Case unit decided to review the case with fresh eyes in Oct. 2021, on the 50th anniversary of the homicide. For almost a year, case files, recordings, and interviewed witnesses were reviewed which narrowed down the person of interest to one person - identified as Larry David Smith.

Smith, also known as Larry David Becker, was interviewed in 1973 by investigators but wasn't labeled a suspect. Larry began to use Smith instead of Becker as a last name in 1975, and had been living in Little Falls, New York for over 45 years.

In a Sept. 2022 interview, Smith admitted to shooting Captain Hall, according to NY police, and he was served an arrest warrant charging him with murder. He will be extradited to return to Maryland.