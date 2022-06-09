Car crashes into Pizza Hut in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — A car crashed into a Pizza Hut Tuesday afternoon in Northeast D.C.
The DC Fire and EMS responded to Maryland Avenue Northeast, nearby Bladensburg Road Northeast, around 2 p.m. after a report of a vehicle inside a building. At the scene, responding officers were able to see a blue car, with its trunk open revealing birthday balloons, partially inside the popular fast food pizza chain.
The collapse rescue team confirmed there was no structural damage to the building, but there was shattered glass to the front of the location as well as broken entryway fixtures seen in a tweet posted by the fire and EMS department.
No injuries or entrapment were reported. The unidentified driver is being evaluated by EMS to determine any injuries.
