x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

Car crashes into Pizza Hut in Northeast DC

No injuries or entrapment was reported at the scene.

More Videos

WASHINGTON — A car crashed into a Pizza Hut Tuesday afternoon in Northeast D.C.

The DC Fire and EMS responded to Maryland Avenue Northeast, nearby Bladensburg Road Northeast, around 2 p.m. after a report of a vehicle inside a building. At the scene, responding officers were able to see a blue car, with its trunk open revealing birthday balloons, partially inside the popular fast food pizza chain.

The collapse rescue team confirmed there was no structural damage to the building, but there was shattered glass to the front of the location as well as broken entryway fixtures seen in a tweet posted by the fire and EMS department.

No injuries or entrapment were reported. The unidentified driver is being evaluated by EMS to determine any injuries.

Watch Next: Nearly 50% of adults have unused gift cards, vouchers or store credit

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021. 

Read More:

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out