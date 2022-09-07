11 catalytic converters, 7 airbags stolen from vehicles in Arlington, police say

No arrests have been made in these thefts. The investigation of both incidents remains ongoing.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Va. — Editor's note: The video attached to the article is from May 2022 after 11 cars were burglarized in Arlington early Wednesday morning.

Police say nearly a dozen of catalytic converters and seven airbags were stolen from vehicles in Arlington County.

The first incident happened on Aug. 31, when suspects stole 11 catalytic converters from nine victims' vehicles between midnight to 7:05 a.m.

According to Arlington County police, witnesses told them they saw three or four Black men wearing bandanas near some of the incident locations, which included Colonial Village, East Falls Church, Highland Park-Overlee Knolls, Lyon Village, Rock Spring, and Westover Village neighborhoods.

On the next day, Sept. 1, officers were sent to the 4200 block of 31st Street South in Arlington around 8:03 a.m. for a report of a late series of larceny from autos.

When officers arrived, they determined suspects smashed the driver's side windows of four vehicles and stole the airbags. A police investigation revealed the suspect or suspects stole the airbags between 9:40 p.m. on Aug. 31 to 8:03 a.m. on Sept. 1.

The victims' vehicles were Honda and Acura models, officials said.

Days later, on Sept. 5, police received another call for a late larceny from auto around 6:41 a.m. Upon arrival, officers determined suspects smashed the driver's side windows of three vehicles and stole the airbags between 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 4 and 6:41 a.m. on Sept. 5.

All the vehicles involved are Honda models, officials said. Police have not yet released any suspect information in this case.

This is not the first time drivers in Arlington have been the targets of crime. Back in July, drivers in Arlington County were alerted after police said 10 vehicles were broken into and suspects stole airbags from seven of the vehicles, particularly Hondas.