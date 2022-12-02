7-year-old, who was hit by car waiting for school bus in Bethesda, dies

The boy was waiting for a school bus Wednesday morning with his father and toddler sibling when the family was struck by a car. He died Thursday, police say.

A 7-year-old boy died Thursday after he was hit by a car Wednesday morning while waiting for a school bus in Bethesda with his family, according to police.

Montgomery County Police Department officers were called to the area of Grosvenor Place and King Charles Way for a report of pedestrians struck by a gold Honda Accord. Detectives said a man was waiting on the street corner with his son, 7, and his 18-month-old toddler when the driver of the Honda swerved out of the road and hit the family.

The driver of the car and the toddler in a stroller were uninjured, while the father suffered minor injuries and the child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said Thursday the 7-year-old died from those injuries.

After the collision, the driver "re-entered the roadway, travelled across both lanes and left the roadway," police say. He stayed on scene and talked to investigators, police say.

An investigation into what caused the driver to swerve out of the road and hit the child is ongoing.