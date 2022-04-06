Child seriously hurt after being hit by car in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from January 19, 2022.
A child is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a car Wednesday morning.
Montgomery County Police Department officers were called to the area of Grosvenor Place and King Charles Way for a report of a pedestrian struck. Lauren Ivey, Public Information Officer with the police department, confirmed a child was hit, but did not say how old the child was.
Some lanes were blocked in the area while authorities conduct an investigation.
It is not clear whether the driver of the striking vehicle stayed on the scene of the crash or what led to the collision.
This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come in to our newsroom.
