2 drivers running red light in Northwest DC fatally struck pedestrian, police say

Two hit-and-run drivers struck a man at the intersection of New York and New Jersey Avenues in Northwest DC, investigators say.

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is looking for the drivers of two vehicles that hit a pedestrian Thursday night and drove from the scene. An MPD statement said the pedestrian – who was at the intersection of New York and New Jersey Avenues in Northwest – died from his injuries.

Police identified the pedestrian as 52-year-old Joseph Robinson. MPD did not indicate where Robinson lived.

According to police, officers were called to the intersection after 8:15 p.m. Thursday. Investigators say a silver vehicle was traveling northbound on New Jersey Avenue in Northwest and ran a red light. At the same time, police say a pedestrian—Robinson—was crossing New Jersey Avenue in Northwest, walking from east to west, in a marked crosswalk when he was struck by the silver vehicle.

MPD seeks vehicles in a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on 3/17/22, at the intersection of New York and New Jersey Avenues, Northwest.



Police say Robinson was then struck a second time by a dark color vehicle that was traveling northbound on New Jersey Avenue in Northwest, which also ran the red light.

The drivers of both vehicles continued driving after hitting Robinson and did not stop.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and took Robinson to a nearby hospital where he died.

Police released surveillance camera video of the two cars involved in the accident, which can be watched below: