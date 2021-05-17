Officials: Two Charles County sheriff's deputies shot, seriously injured while serving a warrant in Waldorf

The two officers were seriously injured during a shooting after they were sent to serve a warrant Monday afternoon.

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Two deputies with the Charles County Sheriff's Office have been seriously injured during a shooting in Waldorf, according to the department in a statement to WUSA9.

The two officers were seriously injured during a shooting after they were sent to serve a warrant Monday afternoon to a person in the 6300 block of Josephine Road, according to the department's public information officer.

It is not known at this time what the two officers were serving a warrant for when they were shot.

The Charles County Sheriff's Office did say in a tweet around 5 p.m. that more details will be provided and that they are asking people to avoid the area due to the barricade situation law enforcement is engaging in.

