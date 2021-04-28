Hogan: Maryland lifts outdoor mask mandate, all outdoor dining restrictions starting May 1

With the decline in metrics along with the high vaccination pace, Governor Larry Hogan announced effective immediately, the state's outdoor mask mandate is lifted.

MARYLAND, USA — Effectively immediately, masks are no longer required outdoors in Maryland, Gov. Larry Hogan said.

According to the governor, more than 4.5 million vaccines have been administered across the state and 85% of Marylanders age 65 and older are either fully or partially vaccinated.

During his weekly COVID-19 news briefing, Hogan said that Maryland has the lowest transmission rate in the country. Hogan said they were able to lift the mask mandate outdoors in part due to the decline in metrics along with he said was a high vaccination pace.

Face masks and coverings are still required indoors as indoor dining restrictions are to remain in the state.

Hogan added that if you are not yet vaccinated, public health officials still “strongly recommend” it, and everyone should continue to be cautious in the meantime -- which includes wearing masks.

"We expect to be able to take additional actions in the weeks ahead and to return to a sense of normalcy -- the fastest way to put this pandemic behind us once and for all is for every single eligible Marylander to get vaccinated as soon as possible," Hogan said.

The governor added that masks are still required for Marylanders at all large ticketed venues -- as well as indoors at all public and private businesses across the state in addition to when using public transportation.

Local jurisdictions -- Prince George's, Montgomery, Charles and St. Mary's counties -- as they have throughout the pandemic, will have the final say on their mask mandates.

Additionally, Hogan also announced that outdoor dining restrictions will also be lifted starting Saturday, May 1. Standing service can resume outdoors at bars and restaurants, and all capacity and distancing restrictions will be lifted.

Seated service and physical distancing requirements will remain in place indoors at bars and restaurants until more people are vaccinated, Hogan added.

Just last month during his March 9 news briefing, Hogan said the statewide mask mandate “remains in full force and effect.” The governor's previous executive order stated that masks are required at public indoor facilities and outdoors when social distancing isn’t possible -- which includes grocery stores, fitness centers and other public areas of businesses.

