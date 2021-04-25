Son of retired Fauquier Co. sheriff's deputy killed during burglary attempt, officials say

Charles Bopp III is the son of retired Fauquier County Sheriff's Office Major Charles Bopp Jr. Major Bopp retired in August 2020.

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. — The son of a retired deputy of the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) was killed during a burglary that happened Wednesday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office in the statement.

Charles Bopp III, 24, of Remington, is the man that was killed outside of home amid a burglary that was ongoing at his car when he was shot in the 11900 block of Freemans Ford Road, according to FCSO.

There is no indication that Bopp was targeted, said the sheriff's office.

Bopp is the son of retired Fauquier County Sheriff's Office Major Charles Bopp Jr. Major Bopp retired in August 2020.

Jury Beatrice Guerra, 28, of Woodbridge was arrested and charged with felony murder and conspiracy to commit burglary. Also, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office has a warrant on file for an additional suspect Martin Martinez, said the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300. If requested, a caller’s identity can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/EzvtJIvdbb — FauquierCoSheriff (@FauquierSheriff) April 25, 2021

Guerra is being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

Detectives are still investigating this homicide case.

The Fauquier Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Federal Bureau of Investigations, United States Marshall Services, Prince William County Police, and Manassas City Police are working together diligently on this homicide investigation, said FCSO in its statement.