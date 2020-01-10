x
Sheriff's office: 7-Eleven clerk shot, killed in Charles County

Investigators say the clerk was shot in what appears to be a robbery.
Detectives in Charles County are investigating a shooting at a 7-Eleven store early Thursday morning

WALDORF, Md. — A clerk at a 7-Eleven store was shot and killed early Thursday morning in what appears to be a robbery, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on Middletown Road in Waldorf. 

Detectives on the scene are still investigating Thursday so additional details are limited. No information about possible suspects in the shooting has been released.

The female clerk who was killed has not been identified, pending notification of next of kin. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to WUSA9 for more details as we get them into our newsroom.

