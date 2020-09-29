MSP: Two 4-year-old girls struck on I-70, one killed

Investigators say the twin girls were hit by separate vehicles while trying to cross to the center median.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Twin 4-year-old girls were struck by separate vehicles while attempted to cross Interstate 70 in Hagerstown, Maryland, Monday night, Maryland State Police said.

Troopers were called to I-70 near Crystal Falls Drive around 7:30 p.m. for a reported vehicle accident involving two children, police said.

Investigators report that a family was traveling westbound on I-70 near Crystal Falls Drive when they pulled to right shoulder so the children could relieve themselves.

The mother exited with passenger side of the car and went to the rear of the vehicle, that's when troopers say a male teenage cousin exited the back seat and ran across two lanes of the highway to the center median.

A short time later, the two girls got out of the car and ran toward the cousin. Both were struck by separate vehicles, troopers said.

One of the 4-year-old girls was Meritis Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. The other girl was taken to Johns Hopkins Children's Hospital. Her condition has not yet been released by police.

Those involved in the crash have not been identified and no charges have been filed.

Westbound the highway were closed for about three hours while troopers worked to investigate the crash. All lanes have since reopened.