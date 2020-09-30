Man found shot multiple times near Columbia Heights Metro Station

Police say there is no lookout for a potential suspect.

WASHINGTON — A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds a block away from Columbia Heights Metro Station in Northwest, D.C. early Wednesday morning, D.C. Police said.

The man was located just after 1 a.m. when 3rd District officers reported to the scene of gunshot noises picked up by a Shot Spotter and a witness in the 3100 block of Hiatt Place.

At the scene, police found the man unconscious and not breathing. The victim was said to have critical injuries, police told WUSA9.

Officers with MPD's Violent Crimes Unit were investigating the shooting before it was taken over by homicide detectives.

The condition of the shooting victim remains unknown at this time.

The events leading up to the shooting are also unknown.

