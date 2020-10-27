Car slams into apartment building in Prince George's County, residents evacuated

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital, officials say.

BLADENSBURG, Md. — About 18 residents are displaced after a car drove into an apartment building in Bladensburg Tuesday morning, Prince George's County Fire and EMS said.

The collision happened around 8:30 a.m. on the 5400 block of Newton Street, officials said.

At the scene, firefighters found the car inside of the apartment building. Officials said the apartment was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

Crews evacuated residents out of the building and condemned the structure due to structural damage.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Prince George's County Emergency Management is aiding displaced residents.

The Bladensburg Police Department is investigating the incident.

Approx 8:36am #PGFD units were dispatched to a possible structure collapse 5400 blk of Newton St. in Bladensburg. On scene units found vehicle in a multi-dwelling residential building. No injuries. Crews evacuated the building and condemned the structure due to structural damage. pic.twitter.com/b66Lld5g9L — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) October 27, 2020