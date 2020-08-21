MTA: Significant delays reported on Bay Bridge due to 'police activity'; drivers urged to avoid area

Two westbound lanes of the bridge are closed due to the police response. Delays are being reported in both directions, MDTA said.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Transportation Authority officials are reporting significant delays on the Bay Bridge due to a "police incident" Friday afternoon.

Two westbound lanes of the bridge are closed due to the police response. Delays are being reported in both directions, MDTA said.

As of 2:50 p.m., the Maryland Department of Transportation reported westbound traffic was delayed for nearly 10 miles westbound and eastbound traffic was backed up nearly to Route 70 in Annapolis.

The westbound lanes remained closed as police are still in the area, MDTA reports.

AVOID Bay Bridge. No 2-way ops. WB delays 10mi & EB delays 5mi. Two left WB lanes remain closed for police incident response. 1-877-BAYSPAN (229-7726) #mdtraffic #MDShorebound — MDTA (@TheMDTA) August 21, 2020

The Maryland Transportation Authority said drivers should expect for there to be no two-way operation during the afternoon rush hour.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information becomes available.

Back in May, The Maryland Transportation Authority announced that cashless E-ZPass tolling would begin on the Bay Bridge.

The Transportation Authority made the announcement on May 5 citing that the system was installed ahead of schedule, fulfilling Gov. Larry Hogan’s promise to be all cashless on the Bay Bridge by summer 2020.

"As we convert Maryland toll facilities to all-electronic tolling, now is the time for cash customers to sign-up for E-ZPass Maryland," MDTA Executive Director James F. Ports, Jr. said. "Thanks to previous money-saving initiatives by Gov. Hogan, E-ZPass Maryland customers pay no monthly fee and receive a free transponder."

According to MDTA officials, drivers won't have to stop when going through the tolls.

Those with an E-ZPass will pay as little as $1.40 daily to cross the bridge.