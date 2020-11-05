Cashless tolling on Chesapeake Bay Bridge begins Tuesday

Effective 30 days after Maryland’s COVID-19 state of emergency is lifted, bridge drivers without an E-ZPass will be charged the Video Toll rate of $6.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Good news! It’ll finally be easier and faster to get to the beach this summer as the all-cashless E-ZPass tolling system launch on Tuesday on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

The Maryland Transportation Authority made the announcement on May 5 citing that the system was installed ahead of schedule, fulfilling Gov. Larry Hogan’s promise to be all cashless on the Bay Bridge by summer 2020.

"As we convert Maryland toll facilities to all-electronic tolling, now is the time for cash customers to sign-up for E-ZPass Maryland," MDTA Executive Director James F. Ports, Jr. said. "Thanks to previous money-saving initiatives by Gov. Hogan, E-ZPass Maryland customers pay no monthly fee and receive a free transponder."

According to MDTA officials, drivers won't have to stop when going through the tolls.

Those with an E-ZPass will pay as little as $1.40 daily to cross the bridge.

Although full-time all-electronic tolling begins May 12 at the Bay Bridge, MDTA will extend for some time the current $4 rate for drivers without E-ZPass, giving customers more time to sign up and get an E-ZPass through the mail.

Effective 30 days after Maryland’s COVID-19 state of emergency is lifted, bridge drivers without an E-ZPass will be charged the video toll rate of $6.

The new system includes three highway-speed traffic lanes that will tie into the two existing lanes on the eastbound bridge and the one westbound contraflow (two-way) lane.

MDTA encourages motorists to purchase a Maryland E-ZPass online at ezpassmd.com.

The westbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge is now rehabilitated a year ahead of schedule, Gov. Larry Hogan announced on April 1. Traffic is now able to drive with all parts of the project complete.

The span's right lane closed in September of last year for safety concerns after deteriorating, causing even more traffic backup and reduced access on an already busy road.

The reopened lane has new concrete and restriping, as well as completed barrier work.