Cashless tolling is now permanent across Maryland

Stopping to pay tolls in Maryland is a thing of the past.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Some good news for those of us who hate the stop-and-go of paying tolls when running late to work.

Maryland has made cashless tolling permanent throughout the state. Gov. Larry Hogan made the announcement Thursday. This includes the John F. Kennedy Memorial Highway (I-95), Fort McHenry Tunnel (I-95), Baltimore Harbor Tunnel (I-895), and Nice/Middleton Bridge (US 301).

With all-electronic tolling, drivers don't have to stop to pay tolls. Instead, tolls are collected through E-ZPass and video tolling.

The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) implemented temporary all-electronic tolling statewide in March as part of its COVID-19 response, and made all-electronic tolling permanent at the Bay Bridge in May with the installation of a new tolling gantry.

“During the COVID-19 emergency, all-electronic tolling has been an operational success and has helped us protect our toll collection employees and the traveling public,” said MDTA Executive Director Jim Ports. “With this system now permanent, stopping to pay tolls in Maryland is a part of history.”

Hogan called the move to permanent cashless tolling a win-win for everyone who travels in the state.

Full-time, all-electronic tolling is now permanent at @TheMDTA facilities statewide! By combining innovation, safety, and savings, this truly is a win-win for the state government and for everyone who travels in our great state.



