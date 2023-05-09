PHOTO: Do you recognize this vehicle? You could help solve this Frederick cold case

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle is a red or maroon colored late 2000s model GM van.

FREDERICK, Md. — After over three and a half years since a hit-and-run vehicle crash that left a Frederick man dead, police are asking for the public's help solving the cold case.

Officers with the Frederick Police Department received a call on Dec. 18, 2019 reporting an injured person on Hillcrest Drive. At the scene, officers found a man, later identified as 58-year-old Richard Shelton. Bystanders attempted to provide him with CPR at the scene, but he was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle is a red or maroon colored late 2000s model GM van. After the crash, they say there may have been damage to the vehicle's front right quarter panel and possibly the front passenger door.

The police department has pursued leads and information related to the case, but have not been able to locate the driver. They are now, once again, asking the community for help.

"Any detail, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be the key to solving this case and bringing closure to Mr. Shelton's family," they said in a news release.

If, on that day, Dec. 19, 2019, you were in the Hilcrest Drive area between 8:40-9 p.m. and remember anything that could help, you are asked to come forward.

Please contact Cpl. Deatrich at 240-549-4541 or TDeatrich@FrederickMDPolice.org or OFC. Coady at 240-549-4542 or acoady@frederickmdpolice.org with any information. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact the Frederick Police Department's crime tip line at 301-600-TIPS (8477).