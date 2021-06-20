x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Maryland

Anne Arundel County crash leaves two people dead, police say

The two people killed in the crash lived at the same residence in Severn, Maryland, according to county police.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Two people died in Anne Arundel County around 2 p.m. while traveling in a Honda S2000 that crossed into an opposite lane of traffic and crashed into a Chevrolet Suburban, according to Anne Arundel County Police Department (AACOPD).

The two people killed are David Blaine Wolcott and Heather Lyn Wolcott, according to ACCOPD. Both are from the same home address in Severn, Maryland, added the department.

AACOPD said the crash happened on Telegraph Road in the area of Buckingham Place. 

The initial investigation by officers said that the Honda S2000 for "an unknown reason," crossed the northbound lane on Telegraph Road and struck the Chevy, according to AACOPD. 

The crash caused the Chevy Suburban to become fully engulfed. The two people in this Suburban were transported to a hospital in the area with serious injuries, said AACOPD.

AACOPD has said the use of drugs and/or alcohol will be determined by pending toxicology results. Adding that the crash is currently under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.

WUSA9 will continue to update this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

RELATED: Maryland man dies after being pinned between a truck and an excavator moving concrete, MSP says

RELATED: Suspended police officer convicted by jury of assault on his girlfriend

RELATED: Police: Pregnant Laurel woman dies after gun goes off in vehicle

RELATED: Maryland woman charged after mother dies following shooting

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.