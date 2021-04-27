Maryland woman charged after mother dies following shooting

A news release says Investigators say 55-year-old Andrea Ruth Haugh of Ellicott City was visiting her daughter’s home in the city when she was shot.

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County Police say the mother of an Ellicott City woman has died after her daughter shot and killed her last week.

A news release says Investigators say 55-year-old Andrea Ruth Haugh of Ellicott City was visiting her daughter’s home in the city when she was shot.

Police say 32-year-old Samantha Marie Myers was already charged with, 32, is expected to be charged with first-degree murder, law enforcement said Monday. She was previously charged with attempted first-degree murder and other offenses.