Maryland woman charged after mother dies following shooting

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County Police say the mother of an Ellicott City woman has died after her daughter shot and killed her last week.
A news release says Investigators say 55-year-old Andrea Ruth Haugh of Ellicott City was visiting her daughter’s home in the city when she was shot.
Police say 32-year-old Samantha Marie Myers was already charged with, 32, is expected to be charged with first-degree murder, law enforcement said Monday. She was previously charged with attempted first-degree murder and other offenses.
WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom.
