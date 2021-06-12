Maryland man dies after being pinned between a truck and an excavator moving concrete, MSP says

The man was reportedly pinned against the trailer of his vehicle, as an excavator rotated to move a concrete barrier from the shoulder of a highway.

WASHINGTON — A fatal industrial incident Saturday that left a man dead in Anne Arundel County is being investigated by Maryland State Police, according to a news release from the department that was sent to WUSA9.

MSP said that its initial investigation revealed that a man was reportedly pinned against the trailer of his vehicle, as an excavator rotated to move a concrete barrier from the shoulder of the highway onto the trailer of the truck.

Michael T. Spencer, Sr., 54, of Baltimore, Maryland, is the man who died from injuries at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center at around 1 p.m., said MSP.

Troopers responded after calls of an injured truck driver that was located near a stationary Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration truck trailer located on northbound MD-10, Arundel Expressway, at MD-648, Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard.

"Maryland Occupational Safety and Health investigators, who were notified by the Anne Arundel County Police Department, will conduct an investigation into the cause of the incident along with Maryland State Police," said MSP in its statement.

The operator of the excavator, identified as Sherman M. Offer, 53, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was also transported to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, added MSP.

No charges have been filed in the incident which remains under investigation.