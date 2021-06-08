Suspended police officer convicted by jury of assault on his girlfriend

Steven Davis, 32, faces a maximum sentence of 70 years in prison and will be sentenced at a later date this summer.

MARYLAND, USA — A suspended Prince George's County police officer is now facing a maximum of 70 years in jail after being convicted of assault on his girlfriend.

Steven Davis, of Laurel, was found guilty of all charges, including first-degree assault, one count of handgun use in commission of a felony, three counts of second-degree assault, and three counts of reckless endangerment for a domestic-related incident back in September 2019.

According to Anne Arundel County police, on Sept. 24, 2019, officers responded to the 8400 block of Oak Stream Drive in Laurel for a complaint of a domestic assault that occurred earlier that day.

Once officers arrived at the address, they met with a Prince George's County Internal Affairs investigator who advised them that a woman reported her boyfriend, later identified as Davis, had assaulted her. Earlier that day, officers claim Davis and the woman got into a verbal argument on their way back from a pool party in D.C.

Police said the argument continued at Davis' house in Laurel, where Davis reportedly dragged the victim out of the shower, bit her chin and head-butted her in the nose – causing it to break and bleed. Davis, according to police, then grabbed his department-issued gun, struck her in the head, and threatened to kill her with it.

The woman suffered injuries to her ear from the assault, and immediately went to a nearby hospital.

According to police, the woman did not originally contact the police but told a friend who disclosed the assault to a police officer. Shortly after, the woman became uncooperative and ultimately sent recantation letters. As the case proceeded to trial, police said she provided a detailed statement about what occurred to a county victim advocate outlining how Davis assaulted her.

The woman then testified about the assault before an Anne Arundel County jury, police said.

“Mr. Davis’ brutal attack and use of a handgun to strike and threaten the victim is reprehensible conduct for a person sworn to protect and serve as a law enforcement officer,” State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said in a statement. “Many victims of domestic violence have a reluctance to come forward and report and later, to hold the abuser accountable in court. I am thankful that the victim was able to overcome the pressure to not cooperate and that the jury held the defendant accountable."