Ammonia leak at Waldorf skating rink prompts evacuations

About 50 people in a nearby strip mall had to be evacuated, firefighters said

WALDORF, Md. — Several businesses, including a Safeway, had to be evacuated Tuesday morning because of an ammonia leak at the Capital Clubhouse skating rink in Waldorf, Maryland, firefighters said.

The Charles County Fire Department responded to the ammonia leak call just before 9 a.m. at the Capital Clubhouse recreation center located at 3033 Waldorf Market Place. When crews arrived they saw a cloud had formed above the building and was moving toward the strip mall. 

Firefighters evacuated about 50 people from the strip mall. Crews said most of the people evacuated were employees, since the leak happened before many of the businesses had opened for the day. Bill Smith, the public information officer for the Charles County Fire Department said the strip mall includes a Safeway grocery store and about 20 businesses total.

Crews were on scene early Tuesday working to fix the leak.

Firefighters had not reported any injuries due to the leak, the cause of which is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come into our newsroom.

