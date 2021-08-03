Longtime DC radio host Peter 'Kane' Deibler dies at age 43 after battle with illness

The Kane Show, which also aired on Top 40 stations in Baltimore, Louisville, and Tampa, originated from the iHeartRadio studios in Rockville.

WASHINGTON — Peter Deibler, known to thousands of morning drive time WIHT radio listeners as "Kane", passed away at age 43 on March 6 after a long illness.

"The Kane Show" hit the FM dial in the Washington area in 2006. For years, it has been among the DMV's most-listened-to-morning radio programs, playing the latest hits and popular segments. Kane routinely discussed being a father to his two daughters, Sam and Sophie, endearing him to his many listeners.

Although co-hosts came and went, Kane remained a constant, comforting voice for thousands of people driving to work, dropping the kids off at school and running errands.

The show, which also aired on Top 40 stations in Baltimore, Louisville, and Tampa, originated from the iHeartRadio studios located in Rockville.