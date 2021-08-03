DC launches pre-registration system for booking COVID-19 vaccination appointments

Mayor Muriel Bowser says even with this new system, it could take days, weeks or months to get a COVID vaccine appointment.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and city officials announced that its new pre-registration system for COVID-19 vaccine appointments will officially launch Wednesday.

During her weekly COVID news briefing Monday, Bowser said all District residents can pre-register for their vaccine appointment either online or by phone. Once the portal launches, residents will need to answer questions regarding their occupation, medical history, COVID-19 history and contact information.

After completing their registration, officials emphasize that residents will need to wait to be contacted to make an appointment.

Bowser, along with D.C. Health Director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, said the system will prioritize several groups -- including those ages 65 and up and residents with certain medical conditions. Beyond that, the registration system will be randomized.

Bowser and Nesbitt caution residents that registering first thing will not get you to the front of the vaccine appointment line, so there is no rush to register for your vaccine.

If you missed today's situational update, you can view the presentation by visiting the following link: https://t.co/iLVs2DknIZ pic.twitter.com/dQRjVJe4gL — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) March 8, 2021

After an invitation is sent, Bowser said residents will have a 48-hour window to book an appointment. If your window expires before making the appointment, residents will have to wait until they are selected again for the vaccine registration. If residents miss their window for a third time, they will have to re-register.

The mayor said even with this new system, it could take days, weeks or months to get a vaccine appointment.

“We do not have enough vaccine for everyone who wants it,” Bowser said during the Monday COVID briefing. "But everyone who registers will eventually get a vaccine."

According to city officials, the District is getting 24,760 doses delivered this week. More than 7,000 of those doses will go to hospitals for their patients, around 3,000 for special initiatives and around 15,000 will go toward appointments on D.C.'s vaccination website.

Bowser said the vaccine appointments will be allocated as such:

40% go to those 65 and older

40% go to D.C. residents 18-64 with medical conditions

20% go to eligible workers

Once the pre-registration system launches Wednesday, the first invitations should be out by Friday, with the first vaccine appointments taking place on Monday.

City officials are also reminding residents who pre-register to make sure to check their email spam folder for the invites, as each invitation can be used only once.