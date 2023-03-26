Man hit, killed by 2 cars on Columbia Pike in Silver Spring

A pedestrian was killed early Saturday morning after being hit by two drivers in separate cars in Silver Spring, Maryland, authorities said.

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Two drivers of separate vehicles crashed into a man walking and ultimately killed him in Silver Spring, Maryland, Montgomery County police said.

The incident occurred on Columbia Pike near Hillwood Drive around 1:50 a.m., Saturday, March 25.

A man was hit by two drivers in different vehicles that were heading northbound on Columbia Pike, just south of Hillwood Drive, a preliminary investigation found.

One of the drivers stayed at the scene after the collision, according to the Montgomery County Police Department. The second driver left and drove to the police station to report the collision hours later.

Police have not yet said what could have caused the crash. The name and the age of the victim have not yet been released.