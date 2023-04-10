Police: Woodbridge teen killed in crash after car veers off roadway, hits building

A 17-year-old male, who was the only person in the car, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A Woodbridge teen died after he lost control of his car while trying to pass another car at a high rate of speed, and ultimately hitting a building Sunday morning, police said.

The 17-year-old male behind the wheel of a 2019 Toyota Yaris was driving on Featherstone Road near Walnut Street in Woodbridge, Virginia, when he tried to pass another car and lost control around 8:19 a.m., according to Prince William County police.

The car left the road and hit a building located in the 1200 block of Featherstone Road, police said. The car flipped onto its roof after the impact. Rescue crews extricated the teenage boy from the vehicle, fire officials said.



The teenager, who was the only person in the car, was flown to the trauma center by AirCare 1 Medevac Manassas. The teen died later Sunday evening from his injuries sustained in the crash, according to police. His identity was not released due to his age.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.