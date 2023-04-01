Man killed, another injured in collision in Prince George's County

A man is dead after police say he was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Allentown Road and Leon Street in Prince George's County, Maryland.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead, and another is injured in a two-car collision in Prince George's County, Maryland, Saturday, police said.

Officers responded to the collision in the area of Allentown Road and Leon Street, near Joint Base Andrews, according to Prince George's County Police.

One driver, a man, was declared dead at the scene. The second driver of the second vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators were on the scene working to determine the circumstances that led up to the crash. The identities of the victims, including age and name, have not yet been released.

The intersection was closed for several hours while police investigated but has since been reopened.